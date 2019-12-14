FIGHT AGAINST CATARACT TO INTENSIFY AS CHINA PLEDGES SURGICAL AID

China has disclosed that it will donate equipment for cataracts surgery to relevant hospitals in Zambia after completing its task to operate 300 patients living with cataracts for free.

Director in charge of the “Bright Journey” Huang Shunde said china will also provide training to medical staff in Zambia with regards to cataracts operation at the end of the program.

The Zambian and China governments have agreed to conduct a free screening, surgery and evaluation of patients living with cataracts in Zambia.

According to the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the Ministry of Health of Zambia and the Health Commission of the Republic of China, an expert team from china will conduct this exercise on patients who will be found suitable for this surgery.

China and Zambian flag. PC: Zambia Daily Nation

Shunde said that all is set as the necessary equipment required for the operation is already in Zambia, with only a few steps remaining.

And Chongwe District Commissioner Robster Mwanza has requested for the 21 China Medical Team to visit his district to come and conduct eye checkups for people who might possibly have cataracts in his district.

Mwanza said most people experience such problems and it would be of great importance if they considered his request.

He further thanked the Chinese government for remaining committed to improving the lives of the Zambian people in the health sector.

Meanwhile, Health Officer Ni Daxin said china will remain committed to strengthening the friendship between the two countries by performing more of such gestures.

Daxin said the two countries will work together in disease prevention and control through the “Bright Journey” programme.

The “Bright Journey” is a programme aimed at reducing the number of people living with cataracts in Zambia.

The program is scheduled to start on December 20th, 2019 at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital afterwards to Livingstone General Hospital on a date to be announced.

Image showing the difference between a normal eye and that of cataracts. PC: Webimage

Cataracts is a condition where lenses of the eye change from transparent to opaque, which prevents light from entering the eye, thus affecting the patients vision.

