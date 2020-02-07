ZNBC PLAYS STRATEGIC ROLE AS NATIONAL BROADCASTER- SILIYA

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya has said that the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) is a national broadcaster that plays an important strategic role in informing the Zambian diaspora.

Ms Siliya said ZNBC being a national broadcaster is an important institution because it broadcasts to all areas in the country through its radio and television channels.

She added that the Government is responsible and accountable to the public on all its expenditures through ZNBC who make this information available to the public.

ZNBC is the only media that represents Zambians with seven local languages and is the media that is in the last mile especially in digital migration and village TV programmes. She said.

Ms Siliya stated that the Government will ensure that the national broadcaster realises the digital migration process in entirety and covers events beyond Lusaka.

The Minister urged ZNBC to make tough decisions around the institution so that investments are not wasted and that despite financial challenges being faced by some state enterprises, it is essential for them to operate within their means.

She added that ZNBC should take advantage of the internet which offers easy and cheaper ways to produce and provide content explaining that traditional media in the age of fake news was essential to keep the standards as they are a reference point to credible information.

Meanwhile, ZNBC acting board chairperson Juliana Mwila expressed gratitude over the government’s commitment to ensuring ZNBC progresses and sets a standard for the media.

We are glad that the Government has invested in digital migration and we will do our best to actualise it and see that ZNBC remains in the lead as far as the broadcasting industry is concerned. She said.

Ms Mwila pledged the board’s commitment to turning the national broadcaster’s fortunes around.

This was during a meeting with the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services and the ZNBC Board members at the ministry on 6 February 2020.

