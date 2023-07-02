HomeBusinessAvocado Union urges farmers to coordinate

Avocado Union urges farmers to coordinate

Chanesa Tembo
By Chanesa Tembo
41

Avocado Union of Zambia (AUZ) President Patrick Mutimashi has called on avocado farmers in the country to work together and coordinate their efforts to boost avocado production. 

Mutimashi emphasized the importance of unity among farmers to meet the increasing demand for avocados, particularly in the European market.

“Individualism will not satisfy the growing demand of avocados on the international market, especially that of Europe, hence the need to come together,” said Mutimashi in an interview with Lusaka Star.

He stressed the need for farmers to unite and form strong partnerships in order to increase harvest tonnage and benefit the country’s economy. Mutimashi highlighted the limitations of individualism in meeting the demand for avocados.

“It is also important that both new and already existing avocado farmers utilize avocado cooperatives that have been established in all the ten provinces across the country in order to embrace the habit,” added Mutimashi.

In response to the call for coordinated efforts, Agriculture Expert Dr. Frank Kayula emphasized the importance of improved collaboration between the government and the private sector in avocado production.

“There is a need for improved consented efforts from both government and the private sector to support farmers in increasing avocado yields,” said Dr. Kayula.

Dr. Kayula stressed the importance of concerted efforts to provide necessary resources and support to farmers, enabling them to enhance their avocado production.

Previous article
Govt urged to speed up KCM resolutions
Next article
Street vending is illegal -Hamaundu
Chanesa Tembo
Chanesa Tembo
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

UPND BANS CADRES

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has directed all its party youths and cadres not to collect any levy from bus stations and...

UNZA LECTURER BLAMES ‘BACKYARD’ LAW SCHOOLS FOR LOW PASS RATE AT ZIALE

EMERGING MUSIC DUO MUKO AND IKKO ACE LAUNCH ALBUM

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service