Chipolopolo qualifies for AFCON

Zambia has qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the 19th time after beating Ivory Coast 1-0 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Chipolopolo striker Kennedy Musonda’s only goal made the difference after a pass from Joseph Sabobo in the 43rd minute.

The Copper Bullets started on a low note as the Elephants of Ivory Coast dominated the game.

However, Zambia’s first clear chance came in the 38th minute when Sabobo failed to tap in Kelvin Kampamba’s cross.

At the start of the second half, Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant made quick changes, bringing in Clatous Chama for Kampamba.

Meanwhile, Côte d’Ivoire made two substitutions, with Simon Adingra replaced by Jérémie Boga and Evan Guessano making way for Oumar Diakité.

Sabobo missed another chance to double Chipolopolo’s advantage in the 55th minute after being set up cleanly by Kings Kangwa from a Chama pass.

With fans cheering loudly in the packed Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Chipolopolo’s attacking prowess intensified.

In the 77th minute, Kings Kangwa unselfishly laid the ball to Clatous Chama, who shot straight at Côte d’Ivoire goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.Côte d’Ivoire striker Issouf Bayo’s goal in the 89th minute was ruled out for offside by referee Omar Artan, giving the 49,800 fans in the stadium relief as the game ended in favor of Chipolopolo.

Zambia now sits at the summit of Group G with 10 points, followed by AFCON defending champions Ivory Coast with 9 points. Sierra Leone is in third position with 5 points, while Chad is at the bottom with 3 points.