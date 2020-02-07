AfCFTA TO ACHIEVE DEVELOPMENT THROUGH PEACE, SECURITY

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji has said that Zambia supports the African Union (AU) agenda of building a single market as envisioned in the 7th National Development Plan (7NDP) that encourages an open and liberalised economy.

Mr Malanji who is representing President Edgar Lungu at the 33rd African Union Heads of States and Government summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said that no significant growth could be achieved in Africa without peace and security.

The Minister noted that the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers a high chance of achievement when Africa resolves peace and security matters affecting certain parts of the continent.

He welcomed this year’s theme, “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development” and further stated that Africa seeks to attain resilient social and economic development.

Mr Malanji said Zambia has put in a mechanism such as the Amnesty programme for voluntary surrender of firearms and demining of areas with landmines planted in the time of conflicts in some neighbouring states, so as to contribute to the agenda of silencing the guns.

The Minister added that some countries in Africa have been ravaged by instability and the AfCFTA will only thrive if this problem is tackled.

Mr Malanji was accompanied by Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda and Minister of Commerce and Trade, Christopher Yaluma.

This was in a statement made available to the Lusaka Star on 6 February 2020, by First Secretary- Press and Tourism Inuthu Mwanza at the Zambian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

