Scribes pay tribute:Remembering Sam Phiri

Some media experts have described the former Permanent Secretary,Samson Phiri, who died last Saturday at Maina Soko Hospital, as a patriotic citizen who served the country well.

At 68,Dr Phiri passed on while serving as a lecturer and the immediate past Head of Department (HoD) in the Department of Media and Communication Studies at the University of Zambia (UNZA).

“He applied himself very well to whatever he did as a Permanent Secretary, HOD and lecturer,” said Mr. Muzyamba, a lecturer at UNZA.

“He wanted the best for the department [of Media and Communication studies].”

As the media fraternity mourns and remembers the life of Dr. Phiri, Mr Muzyamba wants media scholars to emulate his attitude of hard work and determination.

“He (Dr. Phiri) communicated in a simple and articulate language that [resonated] well with diverse audiences,” Chipata Press Club President Julius Phiri added.

He also said the late Phiri was a hardworking, humble, and passionate media specialist who trained many journalists in Zambia.

“We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to Dr. Phiri’s immediate family, UNZA, media fraternity, relatives, and colleagues,” he said in a statement.

Former President Rupiah Banda’s presidential aide, Dickson Jere, remembers Dr. Phiri as a generous man during his time as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services under the MMD administration in 2011.