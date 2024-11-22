back to top
Government, ITU to fight cybercrimes

By Chilefwe Hollas
The Ministry of Technology and Science in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will train prosecutors in combating cybercrimes in the country.

Minister of Science and Technology, Felix Mutati said government is committed to create a secure digital environment by training stakeholders on cybersecurity and data privacy.

The minister said the rising cases of cybercrimes pose a significant threat to national security and the economy.

“I recall that in 2022, records show [that] over 100,000 cybercrimes cases were reported,” he said in a speech read on his behalf by the ministry Communications Director, Milner Makuni during the official opening of the training.

And, International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Representative Annrita Semboga said the union will support the government in establishing conducive digital transformation policies.

ZICTA Acting Director Collins Mbulo said the training is a vital step to ensure that the judicial system is fully equipped to handle the complexities of the modern digital landscape.

