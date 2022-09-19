Test for HIV, MOH urges UNZA students

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has urged students at the University of Zambia (UNZA) to go for HIV testing as there is an increase in the number young people engaging themselves in unprotected sex without knowing their HIV status.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Ministry of Health Department of Public Health Chief Officer of Communicable Diseases Lubasi Sudano said students should know their HIV status as youths made up 40 percent of 38,000 new HIV/AIDS cases recorded last year.

”The new HIV testing numbers show an increase in people from the age band of 15 to 26, and these people are mostly found in universities, therefore, our plea is that young people must know their status in as much as they want to have fun,” Sudano said.

And UNZA Clinic Director, Dr Clementina Lwatula says students who are reluctant to have their HIV testing at the clinic can use Oral testing kits in order to test at their own time.

“There are three ways of using the Oral testing kits. Firstly, students can come and get the kit so they can test themselves at their boarding houses and hostels, or do the test at the clinic in the presence of a counsellor. They can also request for a private room right here at the clinic so that they can test alone,” Dr Lwatula said.

She however added that students who do the test from their homes or hostels should go back to the clinic to seek further medical advice from counsellors.