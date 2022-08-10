HomeBusinessKalene Hills Fruit Factory elates SAFADA

Kalene Hills Fruit Factory elates SAFADA

Elizabeth Muchoma
By Elizabeth Muchoma
8

Small Scale Farmers Development Agency (SAFADA) says the newly commissioned Kalene Hills Fruit Factory in Mwinilunga district will provide a ready market for small scale farmers to sell their produce.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, SAFADA Executive Director Boyd Moobwe said farmers across the country should therefore take advantage of the opportunity that the factory has accorded them and produce more fruits.

Meanwhile, a Lusaka based farmer, Ahmed Phiri said the Kalene Hills Fruit Factory will encourage farmers to grow fruits as it provides a ready market for their produce.

He added that the factory will also add value to fruits such as tomatoes and mangoes which have been going to waste at markets.

”Government should also extend this initiative to other crops in order to increase value to farm produce which in most cases get wasted as witnessed at Soweto market, Phiri said.


Last month, President Hakainde Hichilema officially commissioned the K130 million multi fruit processing Kalene Hills Fruit Factory in Mwinilunga, Northwestern province.

Elizabeth Muchoma
Elizabeth Muchoma
From the archive

Popular articles

