ZAMBIANS ELECT BALLY

United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has been declared winner of the just ended 2021 General Elections.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson Justice Esau Chulu declared President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s victory with 2,810,757 votes against his close contender, incumbent President Edgar Lungu, who obtained 1,814,201 votes.

Justice Chulu said that the results announced were from 155 constituencies out of 156, as the commission had challenges with the Mandevu Constituency results.

Meanwhile, people in various parts of the country have celebrated the election of the president-elect, commonly referred to by the youth as “Bally”, as the 7th President of the Republic of Zambia.

On August 12 2021, Zambia held its General Elections elections that saw the highest voter turn-out ever of about 70%, the largest since the 1996 elections which saw a 72% voters turn-out.

President-elect Hakainde Hichilema is the first candidate ever to win an election with over 2 million votes.

