New UNZAHSSA President targets academic calendar,infrastructure upgrades

Juliet Musunga
By Juliet Musunga
Newly elected School of Humanities and Social Sciences Students Association (UNZAHSSA) President, Mathias Mapako says he will prioritize collaboration to address critical student welfare issues.

On August 9, 2025, Mr. Mapako was elected UNZAHSSA President after garnering 267 votes, defeating his closest rival, Tembo Francis, who received 253 votes in a tightly contested election.

Mr. Mapako revealed that he will focus on addressing unpredictable assessment schedules, which he said cause unnecessary stress to students, adding that this initiative would form part of his mental health support strategy.

He emphasized the need for a standardized academic calendar, with fixed months and dates for tests and quizzes to be communicated in advance.

“Our plan includes a complete renovation and consistent maintenance of all School of Humanities toilet facilities, ensuring cleanliness and a reliable water supply,” Mr. Mapako added.

He further stated that he would push for the urgent maintenance and renovation of all dilapidated lecture theatres, including upgrades to lighting, ventilation, and seating, as part of his campaign promises.

Mr. Mapako also pledged to restore the elevator for smooth access to management offices and to ensure ramps and accessible pathways are provided for persons with different disabilities.

