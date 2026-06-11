Zambia attains provisional signatory status to Washington accord

Zambia has become the fourth African country to attain Provisional Signatory Status to the Washington Accord under the International Engineering Alliance.

This milestone follows the successful defence of Zambia’s application by the Engineering Institution of Zambia during the IEA Annual General Assembly, held in Cape Town from 8–12 June 2026.

EIZ President Eng. Wesley Kaluba said the achievement marks a significant advancement for engineering education and professional practice in Zambia, strengthening the country’s alignment with internationally recognised engineering accreditation standards.

“This alignment is expected to remove barriers to professional mobility and career advancement, enabling Zambian engineers to practise in 25 jurisdictions without being subjected to additional accreditation or supplementary re-evaluation processes,” Eng. Kaluba said.

“For Zambia, attaining provisional signatory status positions the country as a trusted source of engineering excellence and demonstrates its commitment to maintaining globally recognised standards in engineering education and practice.”

He said this international recognition is expected to increase investor confidence and attract foreign direct investment, particularly in the mining, manufacturing, infrastructure, and other engineering-driven sectors.

“The status will also strengthen Zambia’s capacity to export engineering services and enhance its participation in international trade, regional development initiatives, and cross-border infrastructure projects,” he said.

Eng. Kaluba added that Zambia is expected to boost foreign exchange earnings through the expansion of education exports across Africa, supported by the opportunities and international recognition associated with the Washington Accord.

This achievement represents a major step towards integrating Zambia’s engineering profession into the global community and reinforces the country’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable development.