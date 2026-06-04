Govt denies seizing goods belonging to political parties 

Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has dismissed claims by political players that their campaign materials have been impounded by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).

Speaking during a press briefing in lusaka today, Mr. Kawana said no political party campaign are being held, impounded, or delayed by ZRA at any border entry point in the country.

“I’m challenging any political party making such claims to provide evidence, including specific border post and relevant documentation to enable authorities verify and address the matter,” Kawana said.

He urged political parties to be honest with their supporters during the election period and avoid attributing the absence of campaign materials to alleged actions by ZRA.

He added that political players remain free to import campaign materials into the country provided they comply with customs procedures and pay requisite taxes.

Meanwhile, Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala said no goods belonging to any political is in their custody.

“Investigations about the alleged impounding of trucks belonging to a political organization have revealed to be false,” Nzala said.

He urged the public to disregard such allegations with utmost contempt because the authority is a professional institution.

He further said that those circulating such allegations should stop to protect the integrity and reputation of the authority by distancing it’s mandate from any political interference.