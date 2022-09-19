UNZA Rugby bemoans management’s neglect of the sport

University of Zambia (UNZA) Rugby Team says it is concerned by management’s concentration on football and volleyball at the expense of other sports.

In an interview with Lusaka star, UNZA Rugby Captain Emmanuel Kambani said rugby, netball and badminton have been neglected at UNZA as management only prefers funding football and volleyball.



”The university should provide a fair ground where all sporting disciplines are equally funded as this will give these sports the ability to exhibit and sale their activities,” Kambani said.



Kambani added that lack of adequate funding has hampered the growth of rugby at UNZA as the team does not have a trained coach and training equipment.



”In terms of equipment, when a request was made to management, we were told our equipment are expensive to purchase, and that we should find someone professional to coach us instead of the school finding a coach for us,” he added.



Meanwhile, University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) Sports Minister John Chipwete said management has not neglected rugby, but it is students that are not willing to join the team.



”The issue of segregation is not true because during the Sports and Recreation Day, the rugby team was given a slot,” Chipwete said.

”The rugby team should register a lot of first year students during orientations and go around classes or hostels inviting people to join the sport in order for it to grow.”

Co Written with Mbanandi Chiti

