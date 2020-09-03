MUMBULUMA FALLS ATTRACTS TOURISM

The Coronavirus pandemic has seen the tourism industry in Zambia slump to low levels as it has left many tourist sites devoid of visitors. However, the spectacular mumbuluma falls came to life as guests flocked to visit the spectacle regardless of the ongoing.

Situated 33km from Mansa town, Luapula province, the Mumbuluma falls are two wide waterfalls on the mumbuluma River.

Speaking to star entertainment, Mufaro kauseni, a kitwe resident, explained that the long weekend afforded her a chance to spend time at the falls so as to shed off some stress.

”Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Zambia, I have experienced a lot of anxiety as the virus has killed a lot of people in a short time. Therefore, I needed a getaway to a beautiful place like this falls,” kauseni elaborated.

Another local tourist, Mike Mulenga, urged Zambians to visit tourist sites in order to revamp the tourism sector which has been decimated by COVID-19.

”Due to the travel restrictions around the world, international tourists will not be visiting these sites anytime soon, so the onus is on the local people to step up and fill the void,” said Mr. Mulenga.

And Mumbuluma falls management staff, Joel Likando said he is optimistic that the falls will soon have more visitors as can be seen from the number of people that visited it over the long weekend.

