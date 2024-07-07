back to top
Maoma castigates M'membe

Maoma castigates M’membe

John Chaambwa
By John Chaambwa
40

United Party for National Development(UPND)National Chairman, Collins Maoma says the immature approach by Socialist Party President Fred M’membe towards Politics demonstrates his ignorance of governance.

Mr. Maoma said in a statement that M’membe’s attempt to drag President Hakainde Hichilema’s name into opposition political parties’ wrangles is not only mischievous but deceitful.

“Such utterances are not only unjustified but demonstrates how distant Dr M’membe is from the truth and how much he does not understand the basis principles of governance,” he said.

Mr. Maoma said the head of state is preoccupied with national developmental matters hence he believes the President has no hand in the opposition parties’ chaotic activities.

He said that the President deeply believes in multi-party democracy and constitutionalism hence cannot manipulate the sacred document.

“The President’s focus is to help citizens navigate through hunger and power shortages caused by the drought and find medium to long term solutions to these challenges,” he said.

Mr. Maoma urged political parties to learn to resolve their internal issues without resorting to accusing innocent people such as President Hichilema.

