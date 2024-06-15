UNZA student protest against management decision by undressing

A third-year University of Zambia (UNZA) student, identified only as Milupi, undressed outside the campus library yesterday to demonstrate his displeasure with management’s decision to deny some self-sponsored students the opportunity to sit for mid-year exams.

In a notice addressed to students, UNZA Deputy Vice-Chancellor Borniface Namangala says students who have not paid the 50 percent threshold of tuition fees will not be permitted to sit for mid-year exams this year.

Professor Namangala, however, said the students who are not allowed to sit for exams will have an opportunity to write deferred exams at the end of the year.

This did not sit well with some students like Milupi who believe that by undressing despite the freezing weather, management will view him with merciful eyes.

Milupi protested against the introduction of a 50 percent installment of fees as a requirement to write mid-year exams.

He says over the years students at UNZA were only required to pay 25 percent of the fees to be eligible to sit for mid-year exams.

With only a few days until exams commence, Milupi says he will not rest until he resolves the “predicament”.

Meanwhile, another student,Mary Kambe said management should reconsider the decision, noting that most students were accustomed to the 25 percent installment.

“This is a harsh decision,” she said.

University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) president Vincent Musilikani has implored students to remain calm as he engages higher authorities.

“We have exhausted all the channels at UNZA,from ground level to top level,” he said.

“It is at this point that we engage our mother Ministry which is Ministry of Education.”

Mr. Musilikani futher said that students who have the financial capacity should go ahead and pay their fees.