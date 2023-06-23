UNZAHSS awards best graduates

The University of Zambia (UNZA) School of Humanities and Social Sciences has held an award giving ceremony for the best performing graduates of the 52nd graduation.

UNZA Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Anne Sikwibele, congratulated all the best performing graduates of the recently held graduation from various departments under the school of Humanities and Social Sciences.

“University education is tough, we must agree and graduating from here without any special degree classification, it still good enough,” Prof Sikwibele said.

Prof. Sikwibele urged the graduates to carry their excellency even in their various fields where they are going to work in.

She said this in a speech read on her behalf by UNZA Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) Professor Boniface Namangala at the awards giving ceremony held at the University of Zambia Confucius Institute.

Meanwhile, Dean of the school of Humanities and Social Sciences Dean Professor Jacob Malungo, said it is delightful to host the ceremony, saying that it has not been possible to have such an event in the recent past due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been trying to improve at every stage especially after Covid when we couldn’t have such a privilege to come and interact with the best graduands we have in the school,” Prof. Malungo said.

Prof. Malungo also thanked the sponsors, stakeholders and cooperating partners for making the event a success.

And the Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO) Head – Public Sector Banking Sophia Mudenda congratulated the students on behalf of the bank, saying that ZANACO recognises the hard work and determination that led to students graduating with flying colours.

She said that ZANACO understands the value of education and the importance of investment in the next generation of leaders.

“We believe that the best graduating students are among the best and the brightest and confident that you will make significant contribution to society and the workforce in organisations,” Mrs. Mudenda said.

Meanwhile the best female graduating student in the school Diana Mwala thanked UNZA management for making her academic journey possible and further thanked the sponsors for the support they rendered.

And the best male graduating student Woojung Sakawaka said that he did not expect to be the best male graduating student in the school of humanities and social sciences as things were tough for him during his academic journey at the institution.