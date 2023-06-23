UNZA, GIZ sign MoU

The University of Zambia (UNZA) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their bilateral relations.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of the memorandum at GIZ headquarters in Lusaka, GIZ Country Director for Zambia Helmut Hauschild, said that UNZA holds the future leaders of this country therefore, it is the right institution to partner with in order to attain its goals of aiding in public financial management, climate change, and governance issues among others.

“We would like to foster into research activities and internships that GIZ might be able to offer to senior students,” Mr. Hauschild said.

Mr. Hauschild added that the bilateral relations between the two institutions are important because they are in line with the country’s trajectories.

Meanwhile, UNZA Acting Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Anne Sikwibele said the MoU is significant to foster public dialogue necessary for the transformation and development of Zambia.

The VC said that the bilateral agreement is necessary and timely towards the actualization of the Eighth (8th) National Development Plan (NDP).

“The memorandum of understanding covers, among many areas of collaboration, the provision internship to UNZA students and graduates in various projects at GIZ,” Prof. Sikwibele reiterated.

Prof. Sikwibele said that this move is also in line with the institution’s 2023-2027 strategic plan which is currently under implementation.

“I do therefore hope that our bilateral educational co-operation will flourish in various economic fronts and arenas,” she said.

She further congratulated the school of Humanities and Social Sciences for hosting the event.