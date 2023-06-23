HomeNewsUNZA, GIZ sign MoU

UNZA, GIZ sign MoU

Elias Mwenda
By Elias Mwenda
44

The University of Zambia (UNZA) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their bilateral relations.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of the memorandum at GIZ headquarters in Lusaka, GIZ Country Director for Zambia Helmut Hauschild, said that UNZA holds the future leaders of this country therefore, it is the right institution to partner with in order to attain its goals of aiding in public financial management, climate change, and governance issues among others.

“We would like to foster into research activities and internships that GIZ might be able to offer to senior students,” Mr. Hauschild said.

Mr. Hauschild added that the bilateral relations between the two institutions are important because they are in line with the country’s trajectories.

Meanwhile, UNZA Acting Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Anne Sikwibele said the MoU is significant to foster public dialogue necessary for the transformation and development of Zambia.

The VC said that the bilateral agreement is necessary and timely towards the actualization of the Eighth (8th) National Development Plan (NDP).

“The memorandum of understanding covers, among many areas of collaboration, the provision internship to UNZA students and graduates in various projects at GIZ,” Prof. Sikwibele reiterated.

Prof. Sikwibele said that this move is also in line with the institution’s 2023-2027 strategic plan which is currently under implementation.

“I do therefore hope that our bilateral educational co-operation will flourish in various economic fronts and arenas,” she said.

She further congratulated the school of Humanities and Social Sciences for hosting the event.

Previous article
Mwamba’s detention receives mixed reactions
Next article
UNZAHSS awards best graduates
Elias Mwenda
Elias Mwenda
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

THE DAY THE PRESIDENT FELL FROM GRACE

It all started in the twilight hours of Tuesday, the 9th of August, when innocuous UNZA happenings virtually went from bad to worse for...

NAPSA, EAGLES PITTED AGAINST UD SONGO, COTTON SPORT IN CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Private sector investment key to reducing financial gap in water sector – WWF.

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service