Cancer survivor graduates from CBU with merit

In a heart wrenching yet inspiring tale of resilience, a young Zambian man Brian Chongo Bwalya faced his greatest challenge when diagnosed with bone cancer six years ago.

The devastating news came with a dire prognosis, his leg needed to be amputated to prevent the cancer from spreading.

The diagnosis was a crushing blow, especially given the lack of family history and his youthful vigor.

However, his determination to fight and seek alternative solutions led him to pour his heart out on social media, seeking financial assistance for a second opinion.

The outpouring of support that followed was overwhelming, with friends, family and even strangers rallying around him. Despite this, the medical verdict remained unchanged, and he underwent the amputation surgery.

The road to recovery was arduous, marked by chemotherapy treatment and a long, painful rehabilitation process.

The loss of his leg also brought new challenges, including the loss of some close friends who struggled to cope with his new reality. Yet, through it all, his family and true friends stood strong, supporting him every step of the way.

With the help of physiotherapy and an artificial prosthetic leg, he gradually learned to walk again , not just physically but also mentally and emotionally.

This journey of self-discovery and perseverance ultimately led him to pursue higher education.

In 2021, he enrolled at the Copperbelt University and recently, he achieved a remarkable milestone graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Aquaculture with merit.

This incredible journey serves as a testament to the human spirit’s capacity for resilience and determination.

As he stands today, a graduate and a survivor, he offers a message of hope to those facing their own struggles, no situation, no matter how painful, can steal your destiny.

With faith and perseverance, anyone can overcome adversity and achieve greatness.