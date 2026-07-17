UNZA restores water and sewer systems, welcomes students back

The Zambia National Students’ Union (ZANASU) has declared the school ready to receive students following an inspection of the institution and ongoing infrastructure works.

Speaking during a media briefing, UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof.Mundia Muya said, the university’s infrastructure had come under immense pressure due to its age and rapid growth in student numbers over the years.

“This university is very old. It is celebrating 60 years this year. We started with an enrollment of about 300 students in 1966 and currently we are above 35,000, including staff,”Prof. Muya said.

He explained that years of inadequate maintenance contributed to the deterioration of the sewer system, resulting in serious sanitation challenges on campus.

“We had so many problems because of lack of maintenance over the years. It was something that was meant to happen because we did not plan maintenance,” he said.

Prof. Muya described the situation as unfortunate, noting that one student lost their life during the period of the crisis while many others experienced health challenges linked to the sanitation problems.

He expressed gratitude to the UNZA community, government and members of the public for their patience and support throughout the rehabilitation period.

He also appealed to UNZA alumni and friends of the institution to support the university’s continued infrastructure development and maintenance efforts.

Meanwhile UNZA Dean of Students Affairs Mweene Nkhoma said the rehabilitation had significantly improved conditions on campus and would enhance students’ welfare.

“Following the rehabilitation Sanitation is now good, water reticulation is also good, and lighting has been worked on,” Nkhoma said.

He added that measures had been put in place to ensure students helped preserve the rehabilitated facilities.

“We have put measures in place and will continue sensitising our students so that they take care of these facilities,” she said.