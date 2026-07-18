HomeNewsGirls Inspiration Group calls for stronger mental health support for children

Girls Inspiration Group calls for stronger mental health support for children

Caleb Chikele
By Caleb Chikele
20

Mental Health Advocates have called for stronger support systems to protect children’s mental wellbeing, warning that digital risks and limited access to mental health services are exposing young people to growing challenges.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Girls Inspiration Group Co-founder and Executive Director Ms. Mbuwa Banda said,children’s mental health should receive the same level of attention as their physical health as technology becomes increasingly integrated into their daily lives.

“It is important to recognize that mental wellbeing is just as important as physical wellbeing, especially in today’s digital world,” Ms Banda said.

She explained that while technology provides opportunities for learning, communication and creativity, it also exposes children to cyberbullying, harmful online content, excessive screen time, online exploitation and social pressure.

Ms Banda further urged parents to remain actively involved in their children’s digital activities by fostering open and judgment-free conversations about their online experiences.

She also encouraged families to establish healthy screen time boundaries, understand the digital platforms children use and equip them with digital literacy skills.

“Parents don’t need to fear technology, but they do need to stay actively involved in their children’s digital lives,” she said.

“Children should know that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

“Many people in rural communities have little or no information about mental health, not because they do not want it, but because there are several barriers preventing them from accessing the services available,” Ms Phiri said.

She identified long distances to health facilities, transport costs, stigma, shortages of trained mental health professionals and language barriers as some of the major obstacles preventing people from seeking care.

Ms Phiri further called for greater involvement of traditional leaders, church leaders and other respected community figures in mental health awareness campaigns to improve public understanding and encourage more people to seek professional help.

“Engaging these trusted leaders in mental health awareness campaigns is essential because they have the influence needed to encourage people to seek help and understand the importance of mental well-being,” she said.

📸:Rising stars media

Previous article
UNZA restores water and sewer systems, welcomes students back
Caleb Chikele
Caleb Chikele
Caleb Chikele is a multimedia journalist and media student at the University of Zambia, currently contributing to Lusaka Star, where he delivers timely, engaging, and impactful news stories. He also works as a News Reporter at Astro Television and a Sports Journalist at Sailife Sports, covering football, tennis, basketball, MMA, and rugby with in-depth analysis. Additionally, he contributes as a freelance TV presenter on ZANIS TV, engaging audiences through sports programming. Caleb was also recognized as a finalist in the Television category at the inaugural ABSA Cup Media Awards, a significant milestone that reflects his growing impact and excellence in sports journalism. With experience across Zed Sport, CBC TV, LCM TV, and MUVI TV, Caleb has built a strong foundation in reporting, presentation, and digital media. He is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism and is skilled in videography, photography, and digital content creation.
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

MULENGA AUTISM FOUNDATION CALLS FOR AUTISM AWARENESS

An autism awareness foundation has stressed the need for society to identify autism early in order to ensure that appropriate action and treatment is...

Hockey Women’s National Team in need of Financial Support – ZHA

TRUMP HALTS FUNDING TO WHO

Load more