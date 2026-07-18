Girls Inspiration Group calls for stronger mental health support for children

Mental Health Advocates have called for stronger support systems to protect children’s mental wellbeing, warning that digital risks and limited access to mental health services are exposing young people to growing challenges.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Girls Inspiration Group Co-founder and Executive Director Ms. Mbuwa Banda said,children’s mental health should receive the same level of attention as their physical health as technology becomes increasingly integrated into their daily lives.

“It is important to recognize that mental wellbeing is just as important as physical wellbeing, especially in today’s digital world,” Ms Banda said.

She explained that while technology provides opportunities for learning, communication and creativity, it also exposes children to cyberbullying, harmful online content, excessive screen time, online exploitation and social pressure.

Ms Banda further urged parents to remain actively involved in their children’s digital activities by fostering open and judgment-free conversations about their online experiences.

She also encouraged families to establish healthy screen time boundaries, understand the digital platforms children use and equip them with digital literacy skills.

“Parents don’t need to fear technology, but they do need to stay actively involved in their children’s digital lives,” she said.

“Children should know that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

“Many people in rural communities have little or no information about mental health, not because they do not want it, but because there are several barriers preventing them from accessing the services available,” Ms Phiri said.

She identified long distances to health facilities, transport costs, stigma, shortages of trained mental health professionals and language barriers as some of the major obstacles preventing people from seeking care.

Ms Phiri further called for greater involvement of traditional leaders, church leaders and other respected community figures in mental health awareness campaigns to improve public understanding and encourage more people to seek professional help.

“Engaging these trusted leaders in mental health awareness campaigns is essential because they have the influence needed to encourage people to seek help and understand the importance of mental well-being,” she said.

📸:Rising stars media