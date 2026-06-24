Gift Tembo set for Angola rematch in Lusaka

Zambian youth Flyweight Boxer Gift Tembo, popularly known as The Blue Beat will face Angola’s Alexandre Narciso in a highly anticipated rematch on June 27 at the OYDC Zambia Sports Development Centre in Lusaka.

This comes after the two fighters met at the recent African Championships in Rwanda, where Narciso was awarded victory through a judges’ decision following a points deduction against Tembo.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Tembo’s head coach Chipego Simukuwa said,preparations for the fight are progressing well and that the team is working tirelessly to secure a decisive victory.

“I do not see this fight going to the judges’ decision because we have worked on finishing the fight, and so I am putting a game plan in with prayer as well for this fight,” Simukuwa said.

Simukuwa expressed confidence in Tembo’s abilities, maintaining that the Zambian boxer deserved to win the African Championship gold medal because he clearly outperformed Narciso in their previous encounter.

He also thanked Mixed Martial Arts Zambia for facilitating the rematch, saying the opportunity would allow them to prove that Zambia deserves continental gold.

Meanwhile, Ulemu Fight Academy president Benjamin Bush described the outcome of the Rwanda contest as controversial, stating that many believed Tembo had won before a judge’s points deduction shifted the result in Narciso’s favour.

Bush said the rematch would provide both fighters with another opportunity to showcase their talent, noting that they are among the rising stars in the youth flyweight division.

“I believe in Gift because I do train him sometimes, and this match will prove beyond doubt that they are both upcoming stars in the youth flyweight category,” he said.