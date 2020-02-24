PRESSURE MOUNTS ON UNZA, CBU VICE-CHANCELLORS: RESIGN, DEMANDS NAQEZ

National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) is calling for the resignation of the vice-chancellors at both the University of Zambia (UNZA) and Copperbelt University (CBU) to allow capable individuals to run the two public universities.

In a press statement made available to the Lusaka Star, NAQES Executive Director Aaron Chansa said both UNZA and CBU are facing challenges not because the Ministry of Higher Education has neglected the institutions but because the management team at both institutions are grossly incompetent and economically inactive.

Mr. Chansa said the of lack of interest in UNZA and CBU from the Ministry of Higher Education and the absence of innovation from management team, Workers at the two public Universities are now two months without getting their salaries.

NAQEZ Finds the situation disheartening to note that UNZA for instance, can fail to pay salaries when the institution is receiving a lot of money from East Park Mall rentals,a state of art industrial Printer, York Farms,Liempe Farm, and Marshlands Village. Aaron Chansa said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chansa has appealed to Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba to help UNZA get a loan that will help put it back on track.

Mr Chansa said the ministry must begin releasing funds to the respective universities as soon as the ministry makes loan recoveries from former students.

