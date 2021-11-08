UNZA MOURNS LAW STUDENT, KANDEMBA

University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) has challenged students to emulate the life of giving of the late fourth year law student, Sanjase Kandemba.

Speaking during a Candle Light Ceremony held at the University’s Graduation Square, union president, Gabriel Banda said that despite Kandemba,23, being a mere student, she still went ahead and donated assorted items, including her clothes to the needy.

Mr. Banda said that kandemba was selfless as she continued to render help to others despite struggling with her health.

Kandemba’s life is a challenge to us that even with the little that we have, we can still share. Imagine the struggle she was going through, yet she decided to be active and help others, he said.

Speaking at the same event, University of Zambia Law Association (UNZALAW) Secretary General, Bwalya Milunga said that Kandemba continued to sustain her academic life despite frequently struggling with her health this year.

As UNZALAW, we are extremely devastated by the passing on of Kandemba Sanjase as she was a colleague, friend and lawyer in the making. Her death has left an ache in our hearts, Mr. Milunga said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Kapya, a close friend to the Late Kandemba, described her as a strong, smart and brave young lady who was looking forward to graduating.

Before we had our last test in one of our courses, I remember Kandemba holding both of my hands, and saying that we were going to graduate, but we needed to adequately prepare, Mr. Kapya revealed.

Sanjase Kandemba, who was also a Sickle Cell advocate, died on 5th November, 2021 and will be put to rest today, 8th November, at Memorial Park in Lusaka.

