CEHF encores local efforts on lead in paint and dental amalgam phaseout

The Children’s Environmental Health Foundation (CEHF) has applauded the government’s efforts and support through the office of the District Commissioners, and the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on acting Livingstone District Commissioner, CEHF Chairperson Michael Musenga stated that with the establishment of a government institution that will look at the green economy, the environment, and climate change in the country, the country will have a stable vision in promoting sustainable public health and environmental standards.

Mr Musenga stated that with the upcoming International lead Poisoning Prevention week which falls from the 24th -30th October 2021, the organization’s focus will be to promote Lead Paint elimination in the country and the phasing out of dental amalgam.

“Lead is toxic, and the tenth most hazardous chemical recognized by World Health Organization and the only answer is to protect children and vulnerable population by enacting a statutory instrument that will guide paint manufacturers to sell and distribute non-lead paints.

In addition, the CEHF chairperson said that the organization will also focus on phasing out mercury use in dentistry.

“Our huge milestone during the past three years is that our government through the Ministry of Health, non-governmental organizations, and the Zambia Dental Associations has been to phase out use of dental amalgam in children,” he stated.

He explained that to advance public health, economic development, and environmental sustainability, stakeholders across the country such as medical practitioners, parents, adults, the private and government sector needed to play a huge role in spearheading an effective health system in the country that addresses all issues especially the use of dental amalgam in dentistry and lead-in-paint.

Meanwhile, Mr Musenga hailed the Ministry of Green Economy for spearheading the discussion around climate change as it elaborates the controversial concerns of the everchanging weather patterns and climate changes.

He stated that weather and climate conditions were critical for any country to develop socially and Economically.

“As a country, if we manage our environment, and our public health sector, then we will be able to achieve economic recovery, sustainable environmental growth and improved livelihood for every Zambian,” he stated.

This year, the Children’s Environmental Health Foundation will be celebrating the international lead poisoning week under the theme: “Working together under the World without Lead in Paint.”

Related

Comments

comments