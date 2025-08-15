UNZA Barrister denies PF connection

A Presidential Aspiring Candidate in the upcoming 2025 University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) General Elections has refuted claims of being affiliated with the Patriotic Front (PF).

Moses Besa, who is contesting for the UNZASU presidency, denied any involvement in partisan politics after his image was posted on the official PF Facebook page on Friday evening.

In a press statement issued the same evening, Mr. Besa, popularly known as “UNZA Barrister,” expressed profound sadness over what he described as political manoeuvres by his opponents, who he accused of using political parties to tarnish the brand he has built over time.

“From leveraging my friendship with the current UNZASU president, to highlighting my professional relationship with UNZA customer service, to labelling me as a ‘management puppet,’ and now using the Patriotic Front against me,” he said.

“I thought it was just campus politics, but why this? Why this intensity, this focus on dismantling what I’ve built? As a student and a youth, I do not involve myself in partisan politics. I distance myself from affiliations with any political party, including the Patriotic Front (PF).”

Mr. Besa, who is known for MCing and hosting prominent events at UNZA, appealed to students for support and understanding from those who believe in fairness and justice.

“I ask my opponents to reflect on the impact of their actions, not just on me, but on the message it sends to all young people striving to make a difference,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UNZASU Electoral Commission has warned national political parties, political actors, interest groups, and third-party affiliates to desist from any form of direct or indirect interference in the ongoing UNZASU electoral process.

UNZASU Electoral Commission Chairperson Theophilus Kolobeki emphasised that anyone found interfering will face consequences under the law and university statutes.

Mr. Kolobeki urged aspiring candidates and students to avoid being manipulated and to protect the autonomy of the union.

UNZASU Electoral Commission has set August 29,2025 as a day for the polls where UNZA students will choose their leaders The Commission has set August 29, 2025, as the date for the polls, during which UNZA students will choose their leaders.