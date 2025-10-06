UNZA graduate scores distinction at Oxford University

When a Zambian alumnus of the University of Zambia (UNZA) first walked through the gates of Great East Road campus in 2019, she carried more than a backpack and a set of books she carried a dream.

A dream that education could be the bridge between where she was and where she hoped to be. A dream that curiosity, discipline, and purpose could open doors far beyond imagination.

That dream has since led Diana Becca Mwala to the hallowed halls of University of Oxford, the world’s number one university according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025.

Today, Diana stands at the threshold of yet another milestone graduating with a distinction in Master of Science (MSc) in Evidence-Based Social Intervention and Policy Evaluation (EBSIPE), a feat she describes as “both intellectually demanding and deeply transformative.”

“From dreams to degrees, the past 12 months at the University of Oxford have been both intellectually demanding and deeply transformative,” she reflects.

Her academic journey began at UNZA, where she graduated top of her Social Work class in 2023. Her passion for social policy, evidence-based research, and community transformation ignited her relentless pursuit of academic excellence.

“After graduating, I went on a rampage of scholarship applications, and by God’s grace, I landed a place as a 2024 Rhodes Scholar from Zambia,” she shares.

That single achievement would change her life forever, propelling her into the globally competitive and intellectually stimulating environment of Oxford’s Department of Social Policy and Intervention.For her Master’s thesis, Diana tackled one of humanity’s most pressing challenges and that is climate change and social protection.

Her study, titled “Do Climate-Related Anticipatory Cash Transfers Improve Household Food Security and Child Nutrition Outcomes in Low- and Middle-Income Countries?” explored how proactive financial support can help vulnerable families prepare for climate shocks before they occur.

“I am pleased to share that my thesis was awarded a distinction and that I will be graduating with distinction overall,” she says.

Her work stands as a beacon of how research from developing contexts can influence global policy discussions, particularly around how governments can use data-driven evidence to protect their most vulnerable citizens.

Transitioning from UNZA to Oxford was not without struggle. Diana admits there were times she questioned her ability to keep up with the academic rigor and cultural shift.

“There were moments of doubt, days of exhaustion and nights when the weight of expectations felt overwhelming,” she recalls.

“But those lectures, library sessions, and group discussions at UNZA prepared me more than I could have imagined.”

Amidst the challenges, her faith and the unwavering support of family, mentors and friends kept her anchored.

“Praise and honour to God for His faithfulness. Every prayer, every word of encouragement, every act of support helped me reach this milestone,” she says.

Diana is not stopping with her academic prowess, as she has been accepted to pursue a Doctor of Philosophy (DPhil)at Oxford, a continuation of her passion to use research and policy as tools for transformation, particularly across Africa.

“I look forward to expanding my renewed perspective about research, evidence and the power of policy in improving lives,” she says.

“To every Zambian student reading this, remember that your dreams are valid. You may be navigating your education with limitations and burdens, but please keep pushing. Excellence has no geographic boundaries.”

As she dons her Oxford graduation gown on November 7, 2025, Diana carries with her not just a certificate of distinction, but a vision to make evidence and policy instruments of change and to show the world that greatness can indeed rise from Zambia to the global stage.