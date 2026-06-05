Zambia Polocrosse hosts EU Barbrians team

The Zambia Polocrosse Club Association (ZPCA) is hosting the World Cup pedigrees European Union (EU) Barbarians in Zambia at Leopard Hill polocrosse and cricket club for the international polocrosse test series tournament.

Speaking at the meet and greet ceremony, ZPCA Secretary Shantal Breytenbach said the EU Barbarian’s tour is a big step towards building the capacity and broadening opportunities for the Zambian team to succeed on a global stage.

“To reach the top you need dedication, hard-work and top notch training and that is what we are focused on here,”Breytenbach said.

Meanwhile, ZPCA Chairman Stephen Kyriazis welcomed the EU Barbarians polocrosse players and management team as he wished both teams the best of luck for the upcoming series for test matches as they continue the journey towards the 2027 World Cup.

“We look forward to hosting what promises to be a competitive, exciting and memorable weekend of world class polocrosse,” Kyriazis said.

And Polocrosse player Lauren Watson explained that these competitions are extremely important as they provide valuable match experience and help assess the performance against strong international opposition.

“This tournament provides another opportunity to showcase Zambian talent, strengthen international relationships and inspire the next generation of players,”said Watson.

The tournament is the first of three major international test events for this year with the next two tournaments against Ireland in July and the USA in August at Leopards Hill Polocrosse Club as a preparation for the 2027 polocrosse World Cup which will be hosted in Harare , Zimbabwe.