UNZA postpones Mid-Year exams Indefinitely, 61 Days after campus closure

The University of Zambia has postponed mid-year examinations indefinitely, 61 days after closing campus early over water and sanitation challenges.

In a notice dated June 17, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs Prof. Boniface Namangala told students scheduled to write exams from June 22 not to travel to campus.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, UNZA Microbiology student Ivwanaji Phiri said the delay has disrupted his study routine and fails to concentrate.

“May 22 came and went. Now June 22 is cancelled. We’re stuck between studying and moving on with life,” Ivwanaji said.

He said for many students the postponement is more than just a calendar change. It is rent money wasted, internships cancelled, and graduation timelines thrown into uncertainty.

UNZA Environmental and Natural Resources Management student Kezias Tembo also said online classes are a struggle for some students.

“I find it easier understanding concepts in class than online learning, and operating the e-learning platform doesn’t seem to make it easier for me,” he said.

The University of Zambia rolled out online learning as an alternative, but students say it yielded limited results due to poor internet access, high data costs, and a lack of practical sessions for courses like Engineering and Mass Communication.

However, management said every effort is being made to complete outstanding works and restore normal operations.

A revised university calendar will be communicated in due course, and students are urged to monitor official channels.