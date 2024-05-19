Uphold ethical standards,HPCZ urges health practitioners

Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has urged health practitioners to desist from unethical practices such as alcohol drinking,theft and forgery while on duty.

HPCZ Registrar Fastone Goma says it is imperative to uphold ethical standards as the health profession is paramount and held in high esteem in society.

Prof. Goma said this during the combined induction and prize giving ceremony for health practitioners and students at University of Zambia(UNZA) on Friday.

Prof. Goma urged graduands to serve the people with diligence to foster professional development.”

“Your dedication professionalism and adherence to ethical standards will not only benefit your individual practice but also contribute to the overall advancement of Healthcare standards in Zambia,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Health, Silvia Masebo said the demand for healthcare services is rising in the country hence the need for more dedicated health personnel to cope with the situation.

“The government is encouraging the development of the private sector in health education to supplement the public sector,” Ms. Masebo said in a speech read on her behalf by Ministry of Health permanent secretary George Sinyangwe.

She said government is committed to expanding the healthcare facilities and training institutions.

“The Government embraces the efforts of the University of Zambia to provide world-class education in its health training programs and will continue providing all the needed support to the institution,” she said.

And UNZA Vice-Chancellor Mundia Muya said over 480 students are graduating from health sciences programs.

“I take note that the schools have invited various stakeholders from various industries, professional and regulatory bodies,” he said.

“This is simply to assure our stakeholders that the product we have given them, in terms of students who have graduated, and that which they will receive in future, is marked with a symbol of excellence.”