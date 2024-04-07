UNZA student gets electrocuted,dies

A 22-year-old University of Zambia (UNZA) student Margret Chibesakunda has died after getting electrocuted in her room at the University’s main campus.

University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) President Vincent Musilikani confirmed to Lusaka Star that Ms. Chibesakunda passed on around 21:00 yesterday while attempting to connect her phone to the charger in October residence.

Mr. Musilikani said despite immediate medical attention, her injuries proved to be fatal.

“It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the sudden and tragic passing of our dear sister and fellow student, Margret Chibesakunda,” he said.

“Margret’s untimely departure has left a void among us, and as a university community, we mourn the loss of a bright, ambitious, and promising individual.”

Originally from Lusaka’s Kamwala South, Ms. Chibesakunda was in her third year pursuing a degree in Public Administration under the School of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS).

A classmate,Samuel Mushapa described the late student as jovial and friendly.

“It’s devastating I know Margret Chibesakunda as a friend ,we have been together since our first year till her demise,both majors of Public Administration,” he said.

“Such a lively person very jovial just gone like that I’m failing to believe this.”

Mr Mushapa said Ms Chibesakunda was not only a friend but a Churchmate as he describes her a devoted Catholic.

Barely two days ago,a fourth year male student died after a short illness.