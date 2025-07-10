Social media transforms ordinary lives

In today’s digital age, fame no longer belongs exclusively to celebrities or public figures it can be just one viral video away.

Whether it’s a street performer capturing hearts with raw talent or a humorous skit that echoes global realities, social media has become the stage where ordinary people rise to extraordinary prominence.

The power of media, especially platforms like TikTok and Facebook in the Zambian landscape has redefined influence, shifting it from elite studios to the palms of anyone with a smartphone.

In the sports world, we’ve witnessed several cases where lives were transformed by a single viral video.

Earlier this year, Idach TV Zambia posted an emotional and inclusive interview with Zambia Under-17 women’s national team star and Zambia Institute for Sports Development (ZISD) player, Lydia Shamalima which went viral on Facebook, spreading like wildfire.

In the interview, Lydia revealed that she shoulders the responsibility of caring for her 84-year-old grandmother.

She also shared the challenges she faces in balancing her football career with the need to earn an income to support her family and pay rent.

Due to public outcry and the powerful influence of social media, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) stepped in just a few days later.

Through it’s General Secretary, Reuben Kamanga, FAZ pledged support to Lydia, donating groceries to her family and contributing towards their rent.

Soon after, the Zambian Army offered Lydia employment as a civilian staff member in a heartwarming gesture of empowerment and recognition.

In another recent story highlighting the power of social media, an 8-year-old girl named Janet Mutantabowa from Kankolonkolo Primary School in Kasempa District, North-Western Province, captured the nation’s heart and the attention of national sports authorities.

Janet made headlines after a video surfaced showing her running continuously for over an hour alongside renowned Zambian cyclist Yeye International during his traditional ceremonies tour across Zambia.

Moved by her extraordinary endurance and determination, well-wishers from across the country began offering material and financial support.

Janet even caught the attention of Zambian sprinting sensation Muzala Samukonga, who expressed interest in meeting the young talent.

The viral video eventually reached Zambia Athletics President, Major Bernard Bwalya, who led a delegation to Kankolonkolo Primary School as part of a nationwide talent identification initiative.

As a result, Janet has officially been enrolled in Zambia Athletics’ Catch Them Young Talent Identification Programme, which nurtures promising athletes aged 6 to 23 from all corners of the country.

These stories clearly demonstrate the power of social media to transform lives for the better.

However, it’s important to note that while social media can uplift and empower, it also has the potential to harm.

A single post can tarnish someone’s image permanently, because the internet, after all, never forgets.