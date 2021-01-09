FAZ PENS FICHITE’S DISMISSAL

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has directed the Prison Leopards Football Club to dismiss Dudley Fichite, as he is serving a prison sentence.
FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala urged Prison Leopards not to involve the former Green Buffaloes and Zambia striker in FAZ-organised football activities.
Kashala said appointing a convict to serve on the club’s bench has brought the game (football) into disrepute.
Kashala to Prison Leopards.
…we therefore direct that you avoid involving the aforesaid individual in any football activities to avoid the complications that may arise from this act,
We would appreciate that in future, your club should notify the Association before implementation of anything that you are not sure about so that we can give guidance in accordance with FIFA, CAF and FAZ statutes and regulations.
The General Secretary has also expressed displeasure with the unsporting conduct of Prison Leopards Coach Mwenya Chipepo, who has been sent off technical bench twice in the 2020/2021 football season.
He said the Association will have no option but to sanction the coach as stated in Articles 14 and 15 of the FAZ constitution.
Dudley Fichite was convicted for defiling a minor and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 and is currently serving at Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison in Kabwe, where the Prison Leopards club is based.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|January 8, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 2
|Zanaco
|December 30, 2020
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|December 27, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Zanaco
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 26, 2020
|Indeni
|2 - 2
|Green Eagles
|December 24, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 20, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|Zanaco
|4 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|December 19, 2020
|Red Arrows
|2 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Indeni
|0 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Prison Leopards
|1 - 0
|Buildcon
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 18, 2020
|Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|ZESCO United
|December 16, 2020
|Nkana
|2 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 2
|NAPSA Stars
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 1
|Buildcon
|December 13, 2020
|Nkana
|3 - 1
|Green Eagles
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Kitwe United
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 9, 2021
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|Green Buffaloes
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|Young Green Eagles
|13:00
|Indeni
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|Buildcon
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|January 10, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Kitwe United
|NAPSA Stars
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|January 13, 2021
|Nkana
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|January 20, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|January 27, 2021
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Kitwe United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Nkana
|February 3, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|February 10, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Buffaloes
|February 17, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 4, 2021
|Southampton
|1 - 0
|Liverpool
|January 3, 2021
|Chelsea
|1 - 3
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|1 - 2
|Leicester City
|January 2, 2021
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 4
|Arsenal
|Brighton & Hov…
|3 - 3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3 - 0
|Leeds United
|January 1, 2021
|Manchester United
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Everton
|0 - 1
|West Ham United
|December 30, 2020
|Newcastle United
|0 - 0
|Liverpool
|December 29, 2020
|Manchester United
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 5
|Leeds United
|Southampton
|0 - 0
|West Ham United
|Burnley
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 1
|Arsenal
|December 28, 2020
|Chelsea
|1 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 1
|Leicester City
|December 4, 2020
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Newcastle United
|December 28, 2020
|Everton
|00:00
|Manchester City
|December 30, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 3, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 12, 2021
|Sheffield United
|18:00
|Newcastle United
|Burnley
|20:15
|Manchester United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20:15
|Everton
|January 13, 2021
|Manchester City
|18:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Aston Villa
|20:15
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 14, 2021
|Arsenal
|20:00
|Crystal Palace
|January 15, 2021
|Fulham
|20:00
|Chelsea
|January 16, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12:30
|West Bromwich Albion
|West Ham United
|15:00
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Aston Villa
|17:30
|Everton
|Leicester City
|20:00
|Southampton
|January 17, 2021
|Sheffield United
|14:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Liverpool
|16:30
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|19:15
|Crystal Palace
|January 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|20:00
|Newcastle United
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035