FAZ PENS FICHITE’S DISMISSAL

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has directed the Prison Leopards Football Club to dismiss Dudley Fichite, as he is serving a prison sentence.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala urged Prison Leopards not to involve the former Green Buffaloes and Zambia striker in FAZ-organised football activities.

Kashala said appointing a convict to serve on the club’s bench has brought the game (football) into disrepute.



…we therefore direct that you avoid involving the aforesaid individual in any football activities to avoid the complications that may arise from this act, Kashala to Prison Leopards.

We would appreciate that in future, your club should notify the Association before implementation of anything that you are not sure about so that we can give guidance in accordance with FIFA, CAF and FAZ statutes and regulations.

The General Secretary has also expressed displeasure with the unsporting conduct of Prison Leopards Coach Mwenya Chipepo, who has been sent off technical bench twice in the 2020/2021 football season.

He said the Association will have no option but to sanction the coach as stated in Articles 14 and 15 of the FAZ constitution.

Dudley Fichite was convicted for defiling a minor and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 and is currently serving at Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison in Kabwe, where the Prison Leopards club is based.

Related

Comments

comments