‘Financial literacy key in curbing corruption’

Gerald Mambwe
Zambia National Education Coalition(ZANEC) Chairperson, Henry Kabwe says teaching financial education to learners in primary school to secondary school level will help raising responsible leaders thereby averting acts of corruption.

Mr Kabwe said the financial supplementary books that will be distributed in schools contain pragmatic financial knowledge that will help fight possible cases of corruption in the country.

“Financial literacy is key in enhancing national development as learners will acquire saving and investment skills[that will reduce dependency on corruption for success],” he said in an interview.

This comes after the Ministry of Finance and National Planning handed over financial supplementary books to the Ministry of Education on Monday during the commemoration of the financial week which is running from Monday to Sunday.

He also said parents and corperating partners should support the Ministry of Education to implement the financial education program in schools.

Meanwhile Zambia National Teachers Union(ZANUTU) Public Relations and International relations officer Godwin Maseka
said there is need to make financial education a compulsory course in all programs offered in Colleges and Universities.

Mr Maseka reiterated the need for local and international partners to assist government to implement financial education program amidst drought and economic shocks.

