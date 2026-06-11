Private Sector is fuel that drives the economy— Kambobe

The Public Private Dialogue Forum (PPD) has of today hosted The Mid Year Private Sector Day meant to run up to 12th June 2026, centered around private sector growth and economic development.

The annual event whose this years’ theme is “Driving Jobs and Shared Prosperity: Private Sector Steering Development and Growth” brought together notable drivers of both the private and public sector together at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Trade Kings Corporate Affairs and Public Relations Manager Dr. Bridget Kambobe said the private sector is fuel that drives the economy and provides a good percentage of jobs.

“It is the private sector that creates jobs, it is the private sector that innovates,” said Dr. Kambobe

Dr. Kambobe emphasized that the intentionality of investing in communities should be taken to action as it gives opportunities to people.

“We have to equip the private sector spaces specifically in manufacturing and for that reason a number of both skilled and unskilled members of staff is what Trade Kings has taken,” she said.

Meanwhile Youth Entrepreneurs Association of Zambia President Dr. Sipumo Mwangala called for fair taxes on the end of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) so as to ease the load on these drivers of the economy.

“One of the key reforms that will make a difference for the MSMEs is reducing the tax burden,” said Dr. Sipumo.

“Tax waivers will also promote formalization for them transitioning from the informal into the formal sector thereby contributing further to the economy of this country.”

She further called on young entrepreneurs to be investment ready by formalizing and always showing up to learn and grow.