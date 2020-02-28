7 YEARS OF M7

The Zambian music industry has for a long time produced ravishing gospel hit songs, however, the problem has been to remain consistent and relevant especially for millennials.

But for young, energetic and talented rapper and singer popularly known as Mikrophone 7 or M7, consistency has been his daily bread to remain relevant in the gospel music industry and this year he clocks seven years in the gospel music industry.

Born Kaluba Bwalya, the artist’s diversity has set him apart from many, hence his unique style to blend in with any genre has created a permanent place for him in the music scenery.

Mikrophone 7 ( Kaluba Bwalya)

The young artist attributed his success to fellow gospel artists such as Magg 44, Abel Chungu, Chileshe Bwalya and Pompi to mention but a few.

Meanwhile, M7 mentioned that being in the gospel industry has not been an easy journey but every piece only fits perfectly because God has been the center of his success.

He exclaimed that, the mentioned artists have played an instrumental role in his journey of seven years to ensure that he stays on top of his career.

The Holy Spirit helps me stay focused and that has helped me be myself, He said.

Further the gospel artist said his pastors have been very influential in his journey and hopes to make them proud each day that comes.

The young artist in 7 years has had a mixtape dubbed ‘Die again’ and an album to his name called ‘Current Situation’ album which consists of 11 songs.

Similarly last year he launched a new pool record music circle called Juice Music which seeks to help fellow upcoming gospel artists with their art.

He is scheduled to host a concert called ‘Holy Ghost Party’ on April 18th 2020 which is centered on celebrating his seven years in the gospel music industry.

Mikrophone 7 performing

The event is setting trends on social media with the hash tag seven years of Microphone 7.



