OPPOSITION DISMAYED BY GOVT’S PURCHASE OF SECOND-HAND EQUIPMENT, VEHICLES

The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) has expressed disappointment at the government’s decision to purchase second-hand equipment and vehicles for the Zambia Police Service.

PeP President Sean Enock Tembo said Zambia Police service were in need of necessary equipment and vehicles to better its duties however the government’s decision to purchase second hand equipment and vehicles was foul.

The PF Government would have learnt it’s lesson not to buy second hand equipment after procuring 42 grandmotherly-looking fire trucks at an exorbitant price of US$42 million but it appears that PF’s impunity and arrogance knows no limits, Mr. Tembo

And Mr. Tembo added that the equipment and vehicles purchased have unknown economic life and does not represent good value for taxpayers’ money.



The equipment which were launched on Thursday, 19 August, 2020, included armoured and horse carriers vehicles, water cannons, ambulances, crime scene investigation vehicles, dog carriers, recovery motor vehicles and other assorted specialised equipment.

Meanwhile, Mr.Tembo has called on citizen to actively participate in holding the Government accountable and stop it from misuing public money.

He noted that without the active participation of the citizens in holding the PF and its Government accountable, there shall be no end to this gluttony and wastefulness.

