Rich Bizzy calls for fair treatment of artists, rejects political discrimination

Zambian Afrobeat and dancehall artist Rich Chilufya populary known by his stage name Rich Bizzy has called for fairness, tolerance, and equal treatment of all artists regardless of which political event they perform at.

This comes after the recent claims circulating that he has been cancelled to perform at at government programs.

According to his Facebook post he said, Professional opportunities should be based on talent, conduct, and professionalism and not political affiliation.

“Artists should not be punished for exercising their right to perform or for earning an honest living,” he said.

“Music should unite people, not become a reason for discrimination.”

He said,many musicians regularly perform and sing at rallies for other party’s without facing similar consequences.

“As a musician, my profession is to sing and perform. Music is my livelihood, and it is what puts food on the table for my family and that of my team,” he said.

“Like many artists, I accept opportunities to perform for different audiences and events. My role is not to create division but to entertain, inspire, and communicate through music.”

“If artists who support or perform for other party’s are allowed to continue participating in government programs, why should we be treated differently?”

Rich Bizzy recently produced a song for an opposition political party Leader Brian Mundubile.