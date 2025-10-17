Mumba preaches unity, political healing ahead of prayer day

Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) President, Doctor. Nevers Mumba says opposition alliances in the country should not allow their ambitions to turn into poison.

Dr. Mumba, whose party is an alliance partner of the United Party for National Development (UPND), said the opposition alliance should find strength not in bitterness, but in rebuilding each other.

Dr. Mumba’s remarks come as Zambia commemorates the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, and Reconciliation on Saturday, October 18, 2025, a public holiday declared by the late Sixth Republican President, Edgar Lungu, whose remains have not yet been laid to rest following his demise on June 5.

“As we approach this year’s Day of Prayer, we are standing at a fragile point in our history. We are grieving the loss of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, a death that has shaken the nation and stirred emotions on every side,” he said.

“But alongside the grief, something else is rising: division, suspicion, both spoken and unspoken anger, and a growing fear that our differences may consume us.”

Dr. Mumba believes that beyond party lines and political alliances, there is something sacred the opposition still shares, the dream of a united, peaceful, and dignified nation.

“The moment captured in this photo with Madam Wina is proof that we can sit together, pray together, and honour one another, even when we disagree,” he added.

“It is a powerful reminder that wisdom is greater than pride, and that love for country must be greater than love for power.”

Dr. Mumba further stated that Zambia does not need more enemies, but rather more elders, more voices of reason, and more hearts that carry peace.

“We need more people willing to sit beside those they disagree with and still say, ‘You are my fellow citizen.’ This year, may the Day of Prayer and Reconciliation be more than tradition, let it be transformation,” he said.

Dr. Mumba urged the UPND Alliance to lead with grace and not lose their humility in victory, saying the Day of Prayer and Reconciliation should remind Zambians of who they are, One Zambia, One Nation.

“Let us pray, let us reconcile, and let us put Zambia first,” he said.