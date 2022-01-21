QUALITY ASSURANCE IN HEALTH TRAINING INSTITUTIONS ON THE CARDS-HEA

Higher Education Authority (HEA) says it is developing quality assurance control instruments that will improve the standards of education in health training institutions in the country.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, HEA Corporate Communications Officer Birbal Musoba said once the instruments are fully developed, the authority will embark on a registration exercise to ensure that health training institutions are in compliance with the Higher Education Amendment Act of 2021.

We are developing instruments and during the course of the year, we will do an assessment to register these institutions in accordance with the provision of the higher education authority act that was assented to last year, he said. We are working as fast and as prudent as possible so that once we start applying these instruments, we can ascertain where these institutions lie.

Musoba said the authority is confident that the registration of health training institutions will enhance the provision of quality education in the health sector.

We will assess where these (institutions) stand and what they need to do so that once we start registering them under the new amendment act, quality is maintained, he said.

Last week, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said she is concerned with the mushrooming of training institutions for health personnel in the country.

The minister noted that the institutions lack basic infrastructure required to train personnel and that students are not being sent for clinical practice.

