Gov’t beef export initiative commended 

The Zambia Livestock Cooperative Union has commended government’s beef export initiative, stating that the country’s system has the capacity to meet international standards.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Union Chairperson Elias Nkuwa said while the government has introduced different initiatives to boost the economy, selfishness from some individuals is hindering progress.

“ The initiative made by the president Mr.Hakaikande Hichilema over the beef export is a welcome as it will provide open access market and help boot the country’s economy,”Mr. Nkuwa said.

He urged Zambians to support this initiative as it has the capacity to stabilize the economy.

Meanwhile, Agricultural Expert Doctor Oliver Bulaya emphasized the need for veterinary doctors to assist farmers in producing more and better quality products.

“The livestock sub sector is very critical in our country,it has faced enormous(big) challenges based on the climate change and the availabilities associated to climate change in terms of lack of water for animals,”Dr. Bulaya said.