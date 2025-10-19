back to top
Zambia launches new e-commerce platform

Chilefwe Hollas
By Chilefwe Hollas
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga has launched a commodity trading platform called Zambia Trade, aimed at promoting e-commerce.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Lillian Bwalya, during the launch at Intercontinental Hotel yesterday, Mr. Mulenga said Zambians should take part in this technological initiative.

“As Zambians, we are on a path to transformation and we cannot achieve that if we do not have the tools to help us drive this change one of which is electronic means,” he said.

“We are a least-developed country with limited resources, but with technology, we can achieve a lot in a short period of time.”

Mr. Mulenga emphasised that trade is one of the key components the government has prioritised to support economic growth in the country.

Speaking at the same event, Cosmic Wire Incorporated Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder, Jerald Finck expressed gratitude to the government for the opportunity to bring the initiative to Zambia.

“This technology is not only Cosmic Wire technology but also Zambian technology, it is built for Zambia,” Mr. Finck said.

