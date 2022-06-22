Government releases over K1.4 billion additional CDF

Government has released over K1.4 billion to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Minister of Local Government, Garry Nkombo said the additional CDF has been disbursed to respective constituencies for secondary school bursaries and various developmental projects.

“The fund disbursement represents a total of 25 percent of the total amount of the CDF for all the 156 constituencies,” he said.

Nkombo added that each constituency has so far received a total of over K6.4 million for CDF; which includes 5 percent of administrative costs.

Meanwhile, the minister disclosed that about 216 community projects have been approved by his ministry for implementation in 38 constituencies at an estimated cost of over K1.2 million.

Nkombo added that over 10, 200 pupils in 88 constituencies have accessed secondary school bursaries at an estimated cost of over K21 million.

He also said over 6,175 youths in 95 constituencies has accessed the skills development fund at an estimated cost of over K32 million.

And Nkombo disclosed that 536 Cooperatives consisting of women, youths, vulnerable persons in communities and children in 10 constituencies have so far accessed empowerment grants at an estimated cost of over K10 million.

However, the minister said government is cognisant of the need for the CDF to reach the intended beneficiaries in good time for effective and efficient implementation in line with the CDF guidelines.

He was reacting to the delay in the implementation and formulation of the CDF guidelines facilitated by various challenges such as delayed formulation of Constituency Development Committees (CDCs) among others.

Nkombo further disclosed that government will work with other stakeholders such as the Ministry of Technology in order to effectively implement the CDF; together with financial institutions such as banks in the disbursement of the funds.