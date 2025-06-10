back to top
MISA Zambia raises concern over IBA advisory

By Fortune Sianezuma
Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia has warned that the Independent Broadcasting Authority’s advisory during the national mourning could be seen as a direct threat to press freedom.

On Monday June, 9,2025, IBA Acting Director General Susen Ndumingu issued a statement, urging broadcasters to ensure that their programming reflects the dignity of the national mourning period following the death of Zambia’s sixth President, Edgar Lungu.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, MISA Zambia Chairperson Lauren Chisanga noted that the advisory could intimidate journalists, especially in light of existing laws such as the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act.

“It’s like they are reminding us of the laws in the Cyber Act, and we are praying that there won’t be more laws that deter how we interact with people,” Ms Chisanga said.

She added that media coverage should not be restricted to positive reporting, stressing that criticism is also a valid form of feedback.

“It’s not right to assume that everything is rosy or that we should only report pleasant things. Even critique is feedback it reflects how citizens feel about us,” Ms Chisanga said.

Meanwhile, some Lusaka residents have criticised certain media houses for airing controversial remarks, while others have welcomed the tributes and somber programming during the national mourning period.

“I’ve heard some people calling in just to bring up negative issues about the former president. I feel this is not the right time for that we should be uniting, not dividing,” Moffat Wakunguma said.

“I think most media houses are doing a good job. They are showing respect by playing gospel music and sharing messages of peace,” Brendah Jere noted.

