Lungu valued peace – OQBP

Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) says it will remember the late former President Edgar Lungu as a dedicated and humble servant of the people.

OQBP Manager Christopher Malunga also said Dr Lungu will be remembered as a man who valued peace, unity and the development of nation.

In a press statement, Mr Malunga said Dr Lungu’s contributions to Zambia’s democratic growth and national stability are deeply appreciated and will not be forgotten.

“In the boxing fraternity, we fondly recall the moment he honored Catherine Phiri following her historic achievement of winning the World Boxing Council (WBC) Bantamweight title, making her the first African woman on the continent to do so.”

“President Lungu’s recognition of this achievement signified his support for sport, and his encouragement meant a great deal to the entire boxing community,” he stated.

Mr Malunga appealed to Zambians to mourn Dr Lungu in a peaceful and respectful manner.

“Let us set aside differences and unite in paying tribute to a man who served with dignity and devotion. This is a time to come together as one nation and uphold the values he stood for,” he added.

Dr. Lungu passed away on June 5, 2025 at the Mediclinic Medforum Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa where he has for medical attention