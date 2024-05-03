Scribes tasked to report on climate change,environmental issues holistically

President Hakainde Hichilema has urged journalists to prioritize truthful and impactful reporting on the challenges caused by the ongoing drought in the country and climate change as a whole.

He said that journalists should shape public discourse in a manner that fosters solutions to environmental issues affecting the nation.

“Through responsible journalism, we can inspire positive change and collective efforts to safeguard our planet for future generations,” he said.

The Head of state said this during the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day under the theme: A Press for the Planet:Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis.

Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said that journalists play a significant role to inform and educate people on climate change issues.

Mr. Kawana reiterated the key role of journalists to amplify voices that advocate for environmental justice.

“In time of conflict and drought, your work as journalist and student journalists serve as a beacon of hope and a catalyst towards a sustainable future[for the environment and it’s inhabitants],” he said.

Mr. Kawana urged journalists to comprehensively cover climate change issues to ensure comprehension among citizens.