back to top
HomeNewsScribes tasked to report on climate change,environmental issues holistically

Scribes tasked to report on climate change,environmental issues holistically

Gerald Mambwe
By Gerald Mambwe
2

President Hakainde Hichilema has urged journalists to prioritize truthful and impactful reporting on the challenges caused by the ongoing drought in the country and climate change as a whole.

He said that journalists should shape public discourse in a manner that fosters solutions to environmental issues affecting the nation.

“Through responsible journalism, we can inspire positive change and collective efforts to safeguard our planet for future generations,” he said.

The Head of state said this during the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day under the theme: A Press for the Planet:Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis.

Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said that journalists play a significant role to inform and educate people on climate change issues.

Mr. Kawana reiterated the key role of journalists to amplify voices that advocate for environmental justice.

“In time of conflict and drought, your work as journalist and student journalists serve as a beacon of hope and a catalyst towards a sustainable future[for the environment and it’s inhabitants],” he said.

Mr. Kawana urged journalists to comprehensively cover climate change issues to ensure comprehension among citizens.

Previous article
Avoid charcoal burning,care for the environment – UNAZ
Gerald Mambwe
Gerald Mambwe
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

UNZA bemoans low participation of female students in sports

The University of Zambia (UNZA) Sports and Recreation Committee (SRC) has bemoaned the low participation of female students in sports activities at the institution. In...

National Assembly Launches 2015/2019 Strategic Plan

GOVT CALLS FOR EFFORT IN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AS FRESH WATER DECLINES

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service