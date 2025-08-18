back to top
Hamoonga counsels public after student suspected suicide

Jacqueline Mwila
By Jacqueline Mwila
Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has advised members of the public who may have suicidal thoughts or mental health-related issues to seek counseling services.

Mr. Hamoonga made these remarks following the suspected self-poisoning of a 22-year-old University of Zambia Ridgeway(UNZA-RW) fourth-year medical student, Abel Nsapato, whose body was discovered behind Sun City Hotel yesterday.

In a press statement issued to Lusaka Star, today, Mr. Hamoonga also urged the public to seek psychosocial support or professional help when facing distress, instead of resorting to taking their own lives.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s friend and classmate has expressed frustration with the manner in which the case was handled by authorities after the disappearance of Mr. Nsapato was reported.

“We reported this case to the police, but for one week nothing was done,” Yobo Daka said.

“Now he’s gone, and they are only talking about picking the body for a post-mortem. We feel justice has not been done for our friend.”

The deceased whose body was discovered in a decomposed state has since been laid to rest this afternoon at Chamber Valley’s Mutumbi Cemetery in Lusaka.

