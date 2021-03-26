LUNGU SIGNS CYBER SECURITY BILL

President Edgar Lungu has assented the Cyber Security and Cyder Crimes Bill of 2021 into law.

President Lungu said the bill was scrutinized when it was brought to his office before he assented to it on Tuesday.

He added that he hopes the law will bring sanity in the way the internet is used in Zambia.

This is purely to protect citizens from abuse by people who feel they can do or say whatever they want using the veil of cyberspace, President Lungu.

President Lungu said the law is aimed at protecting all Zambians, including those who are against.

I could not have signed it if I was not convinced it is for the good of all Zambians. I have read through and it is perfect, he said.

In a statement, the objects of the Bill are to ensure the provision of cyber security in the republic and provide for child online protection.

The Bill also provides for protection of persons against cyber crimes, facilitate identification, declaration and protection of critical information infrastructure.

The Bill further provides for collection and preservation of computer and network related crime, as well as revise the admission in criminal matters of electronic evidence.

The Bill will also provide for registration of cyber security service providers and for matters connected with, or incidental to the foregoing.

The Bill has since been officially earmarked for printing at Government Printers.

