LCC WARNS PUBLIC AGAINST COVID-19 PROPAGANDA

The Lusaka City Council (LLC) has warned the public against propaganda being circulated that COVID-19 is not a threat, especially after the recent surge in the number of cases and deaths.

Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said those in markets and bus stations should consciously follow the health regulations given by the Ministry of Health.

The compliance level by the public regarding the COVID-19 virus has gone down and many are overlooking all prevention measures put in place to curb the virus, he said.

Mr. Sichimba said this following the reduction of public usage of washing facilities provided by the LCC and the discontinuation of wearing masks.

He encouraged the public not to listen to the people that are spreading false information that COVID-19 is not real and has urged people to take personal responsibility to stop the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, a marketeer at City Market, Marvis Kalombwe has confirmed that many people in the market are not wearing masks nor are they using hand sanitizers to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Marketeers prefer keeping their face masks in the pockets and handbags than using them,” Ms. Kalombwe said.

She stated that marketeers were not adhering to the health regulations of hand washing, even after the council planted washing equipment by the market entrance.

She further appealed to the Lusaka City Council to strictly enforce the health regulations by frequent inspections of the market to ensure the marketeers take the regulations seriously as the country sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

